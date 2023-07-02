LATEST | French Mayor’s home torched by rioters while wife and children slept inside as 719 people are arrested

Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of the southern suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses, said his wife and one of their two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled the building in the early hours.

French riot police officers during the fifth day of protests following the death of a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer. Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina.

Elizabeth Pineau and Benoit Van Overstraeten Today at 11:25





