French jazz violinist Didier Lockwood dies aged 62

Lockwood’s agent, Christophe Deghelt, said in a statement on Twitter that the musician died suddenly on Sunday, a day after he performed in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the musician he called a “friend and partner of the greatest”, who he said possessed “influence, open-mindedness and immense musical talent” that will be missed.

As a composer and an improviser while performing, Lockwood enjoyed crossing musical genres, from jazz-rock to classical. He was known for experimenting with different sounds on the electric violin.