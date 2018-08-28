News World News

Tuesday 28 August 2018

French environment minister resigns in blow to Macron

Former TV personality Nicolas Hulot said France was ‘not up to standard’ on green issues.

Environmental activist and TV personality Nicolas Hulot (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

France’s high-profile environment minister, former TV personality Nicolas Hulot, has unexpectedly announced his resignation live on national radio, dealing a blow to the lofty green ambitions of President Emmanuel Macron.

A clearly emotional Mr Hulot made his frustrations clear over what he said was France’s slow pace of progress on green issues.

The long-standing environmental advocate told France Inter radio that he no longer wants to give the impression “that we’re up to standard on these issues, and so I am deciding to quit the government”.

Mr Hulot’s appointment had been seen as a coup for Mr Macron (AP)

Recruiting Mr Hulot to his government had been a coup for Mr Macron.

Losing him, just as the government is resuming work after France’s August holidays, will likely force a government reshuffle and provoke questions about whether Mr Macron is as committed to environmental issues as he claims.

