French environment minister resigns in blow to Macron
Former TV personality Nicolas Hulot said France was ‘not up to standard’ on green issues.
France’s high-profile environment minister, former TV personality Nicolas Hulot, has unexpectedly announced his resignation live on national radio, dealing a blow to the lofty green ambitions of President Emmanuel Macron.
A clearly emotional Mr Hulot made his frustrations clear over what he said was France’s slow pace of progress on green issues.
The long-standing environmental advocate told France Inter radio that he no longer wants to give the impression “that we’re up to standard on these issues, and so I am deciding to quit the government”.
Recruiting Mr Hulot to his government had been a coup for Mr Macron.
Losing him, just as the government is resuming work after France’s August holidays, will likely force a government reshuffle and provoke questions about whether Mr Macron is as committed to environmental issues as he claims.
Press Association