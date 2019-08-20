A French couple face up to six years in jail for taking around 88lb of sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

French couple could face jail for taking sand from Sardinian beach

Italian finance police said they discovered the white sand from Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple’s car during a check as it boarded a ferry Sardinia to France on August 15.

The couple told police they did not know it was against the law to take the island’s famed sand, which is protected as a public good.

If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It is not clear when a trial may be held.

Italian police said the theft was one of the biggest revealed during a recent crackdown.

PA Media