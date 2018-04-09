French commuters rail against ‘intolerable’ train strikes
About a quarter of international trains were affected.
Commuters in France have been hit by fresh train strikes as unions and management insist they will not back down in a long-running dispute.
Some 80% of French high-speed trains stood still on Monday as unions entered day four of three months of periodic rolling strikes.
The heads of the SNCF national rail authority and leading union CGT stood firm on Monday.
Unions are angry at President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to revoke a special status for rail drivers that allows benefits such as jobs for life.
The government wants to make the rail sector more competitive.
Commuter Christelle Gedin, at Paris’s Saint-Lazare station, said: “It’s intolerable because we’re all working.”
People supporting the rail workers, meanwhile, are crowdfunding online to help those losing pay because of the strikes.
Press Association