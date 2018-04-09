French commuters rail against ‘intolerable’ train strikes

Some 80% of French high-speed trains stood still on Monday as unions entered day four of three months of periodic rolling strikes.

The heads of the SNCF national rail authority and leading union CGT stood firm on Monday.

About a quarter of international trains were affected.

Unions are angry at President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to revoke a special status for rail drivers that allows benefits such as jobs for life.

The government wants to make the rail sector more competitive.