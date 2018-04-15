French army describes ‘underhanded’ extremist attack in Mali

Officials have said the attack on a camp for the UN mission known as Minusma in Timbuktu on Saturday left one peacekeeper dead and a number of wounded.

The French army said in a statement that seven soldiers from the French military operation known as Barkhane were among the injured, and that 15 attackers were killed in a counter-attack.

The statement said some of the jihadists wore peacekeepers’ uniforms and explosive belts and used vehicles covered up with UN and Malian army codes.