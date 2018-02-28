Free shares for Admiral staff after insurer drives home record profits

More than 9,600 staff at car insurer Admiral have been handed a shares windfall after profits rebounded in 2017.

The Cardiff-based group, which owns brands including Elephant and Confused.com, said employees would receive free shares worth £3,600 thanks to a record profits haul of £403.5 million for last year, up 45% on 2016.

It marked a recovery after profits tumbled by a quarter the previous year following the Government's decision to change the way personal injury claims are calculated.

The group took a £150 million hit in 2016 following a cut to the so-called Ogden discount rate calculation from 2.5% to minus 0.75%. This is now under consultation, but Admiral said it was taking a “prudent approach” and is assuming the minus 0.75% rate will remain until it hears otherwise.

David Stevens, group chief executive of Admiral, said: “2016 was only the second year we’d ever reported a year-on-year fall in profits. “So it’s great to be back in the groove, with a 23rd year of ‘record profits’.”

Admiral – which is celebrating its 25th anniversary – notched up a 12% rise in UK insurance customer numbers to 4.62 million and said UK insurance underlying profit leapt to £465.5 million from £337.8 million in 2016 on revenues 14% higher. UK motor premiums rose 12% to £2 billion, booted by price rises following the Ogden change, although it said rates were reduced towards the end of the year.

Moves to ramp up marketing spend left price comparison site Confused.com nursing a hefty fall in profits to £10.1 million from £16.1 million in 2016.

But the group’s overall price comparison business, including overseas brands, saw underlying profits surge to £7.1 million from £2.7 million in 2016.

Its international arm also saw underlying losses narrow to £14.3 million from £19.4 million a year earlier.

