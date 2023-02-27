Fraud warning as cost-of-living crisis forces changes to shopping habits

Get Safe Online says 43% of online shoppers are seeking out special offers and deals more often (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Changes in people’s shopping habits caused by the the cost-of-living crisis could create opportunities for fraudsters, according to internet safety website Get Safe Online

Around six-in-10 people surveyed (62%) said they had altered the way they shop, as household finances continue to be squeezed, while 43% of online shoppers said they are seeking out special offers and deals more regularly.

Get Safe Online, which published the research, said three-in-10 people had noticed an increase in fake websites and sellers when shopping online.

“Falling for a purchase scam is easier than you think. Unfortunately, fraud is committed by highly skilled, professionally-organised people who employ web designers and rent call centres to give off the appearance of a legitimate company,” said Tony Neate, CEO of Get Safe Online.

People can make a living out of tricking people out of their money, going to great lengths to lure you in Tony Neate, Get Safe Online

“Many people still believe that fraud is easy to spot, and isn’t something that can happen to them, however amateur adverts and websites are becoming a thing of the past.

“Today, people can make a living out of tricking people out of their money, going to great lengths to lure you in. It’s upsetting at the best of times, but the impact is felt more profusely when money is tight.”

More than nine-in-10 people surveyed (92%) said they are taking proactive steps to keep their money safe from online purchase scams, including taking care before clicking on links and avoiding websites that ask for too much personal information.

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in February.

Here are Get Safe Online’s tips to avoid purchase fraud:

– Pay by card. Fraudsters like bank transfers and will encourage people to pay via this method.

– If possible, see goods in person before buying. Fraudsters take the time and effort to create profiles or websites that make you believe they are a genuine seller.

– Look beyond the item and price. Stop and think to check whether a purchase is safe.