Friday 23 August 2019

France's Emmanuel Macron says real 'ecocide' going on in Amazon rainforest

An indigenous named Pedro Mura from the Mura tribe reacts in front a deforested area in nondemarcated indigenous land inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. Picture taken August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People protest in Bern, Switzerland (Peter Klaunzer/AP)
Several fires burning in the Brazilian Amazon forest (Nasa/AP)
Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro, left, talks with Army Commander General Edson Leal Pujol (Eraldo Peres/AP)
This handout picture collected by a satellite of © 2019 Planet Labs, Inc on August 20, 2019 shows smoke and fires in Brazil's state Para. - This week saw an outpouring of social media posts decrying forest fires in the Amazon rainforest, many of them under the hashtag #PrayforAmazonas.
A man wearing a mask President Donald Trump is joined by other 'world leaders' during a protest ahead of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The meeting of the waters on the Amazon in Manaus, Brazil. (Adam Davy/PA)
Satellite images show smoke from the Amazon reaching across the Latin American continent to the Atlantic coast and Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city Photo: Nasa/PA
A general view of the Amazon near Manaus, Brazil (Adam Davy/PA)
The Amazon needs better management to end the "ecocide" that is going on in the rainforest, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday ahead of a G7 summit at the weekend.

As forest fires rage in Brazil, Macron told French news website Konbini that the issue would be discussed at the meeting of world leaders this weekend in Biarritz.

"The Amazon is burning and this is an issue that concerns the entire world, because it is a source of biodiversity," Macron said.

"We have a real ecocide that is developing everywhere in the Amazon and not only in Brazil," he added.

Continuing a clash with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, he criticised Brazil's management of the Amazon.

"We need to find a good governance of the Amazon. This means we need to involve NGOs and local populations much more than we do now, and we need to stop the industrial deforestation that is going on everywhere," he said.

In a tweet on Thursday, Macron had said the fires are "an international crisis" as the Amazon forests are the lungs of the planet, producing 20pc of its oxygen.

"People forget, the Brazilian president forgets, but France is in the Amazon. France's biggest exterior border is between Guiana and Brazil, so we are there," he added, referring to the French overseas territory on the northern coast of South America.

Macron said that at the G7 he would try to mobilise world leaders to raise financing to reforest the area as soon as possible and to develop mechanisms to prevent forest fires.

Earlier on Friday, Macron's office said in a statement that France would oppose the EU-Mercosur farming deal between the European Union and Mercosur countries Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay because Bolsonaro was lying when he played down concerns about climate change at a G20 summit in Japan in June.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro angrily dismissed as meddling Macron's concerns about the wildfires.

