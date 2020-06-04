France will not hold Bastille Day parade amid Covid-19 crisis

File picture showing French Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France spraying lines of smoke in the colours of the French flag over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

French troops will not march on the Champs-Elysees avenue on Bastille Day this year.

The French presidency says the traditional military parade will be replaced with a Paris ceremony where health precautions will be observed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants Bastille Day to honour both the military and health care workers who have been on the front line of France’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Expand Close People stroll on the Champs Elysees (Thibault Camus/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People stroll on the Champs Elysees (Thibault Camus/AP)

The French presidency says the July 14 ceremony will take place on the Place de la Concorde square and thousands of participants and guests will be requested to keep physical distance from each other.

It will include the traditional fly-over by the French air force.

The presidency says authorities do not plan to open the celebration to the general public at the moment but will reassess the situation later.

Expand Close (PA Graphics) Press Association Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (PA Graphics)

France has had a Bastille Day parade since 1880.

French health authorities have reported at least 29,000 virus-related deaths in hospitals and nursing homes since France’s first cases emerged.

PA Media