Officer charged after 17-year-old shot dead in Paris suburb150 people arrested during second night of unrestMacron holds crisis meeting

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police after a teenager was killed by a French police officer in Paris. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq.

President Emmanuel Macron battled to contain a mounting crisis on Thursday after riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.