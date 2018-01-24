France to set up £8.7bn fund for research and innovation

Mr Macron said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he wants to make innovation the “centrepiece” of his economic policy.

Mr Macron also promoted his tax cuts for businesses, and said France’s labour rules need to “be much more adapted to business environment” to make the country more competitive.

He said the fund will focus on disruptive innovation.

The French leader also made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the presence of US president Donald Trump at Davos this year.

Referring to the huge amount of snow at the resort town, he said it “could be hard to believe in global warming … Fortunately you didn’t invite somebody sceptical about global warming this year”.