Third night of unrest rocks major French cities875 arrested, over 200 police injuredMacron convenes another cabinet crisis meeting

View of burnt buses at a depot damaged during night clashes between protesters and police in Aubervilliers, near Paris. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier.

Large social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat should co-operate with French authorities to calm down violence which has erupted this week following the killing of a 17-year old by a police officer, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.