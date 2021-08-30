| 14.7°C Dublin

France requires hospitality workers to have virus pass

From Monday, staff must show proof of vaccination, a fresh negative virus test or recovery from Covid-19, or risk suspension or other punishment.

By Associated Press Reporters

Some two million workers in restaurants and other service jobs in France must now show a health pass to go to work, as part of government virus-fighting efforts.

Members of the public are already required to show the pass to go to restaurants, tourist sites and many other venues.

From Monday, all staff members must also show the pass, which requires proof of vaccination, a fresh negative virus test or recovery from Covid-19. Those who do not risk suspension or other punishment, and businesses that do not comply face potential fines.

Nearly 72% of French people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 64% are fully vaccinated.

A small but vocal minority of people who oppose vaccinations or the health pass system have held weekly protests around the country since July.

France recorded the second-highest number of infections in Europe over the past month, but its summer spike in cases has started to subside since the government imposed stricter vaccination and other virus rules.

The country has reported more than 114,000 virus-related deaths.

