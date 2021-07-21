France requires Covid pass for Eiffel Tower and tourist venues

Visitors need a special Covid pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theatres from Wednesday, the first step in a new campaign against what the government has called a “stratospheric” rise in Delta variant infections.

To get the pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection.

The requirement went into effect on Wednesday at cultural and tourist sites, following a government decree.

Expand Close Visitors enjoy the view from the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Visitors enjoy the view from the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

President Emmanuel Macron wants to rush through legislation to mandate the pass for restaurants and many other areas of public life, as well as requiring that all health workers get a jab.

The lower house of parliament starts a debate on the bill on Wednesday.

It has prompted resistance in some quarters, and anti-vaccination protesters are planning a demonstration on Wednesday.

France’s daily infections dropped sharply in the spring but have shot up again over the past two weeks, and some regions are re-imposing virus restrictions.

The government is worried that pressure will grow on hospitals again in the coming weeks.