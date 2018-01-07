France remembers victims of Charlie Hebdo and kosher supermarket attacks

The outrages were the first of several attacks to rock France.

Along with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, Charlie Hebdo's chief editor and cartoonist Laurent Sourisseau and others, Mr Macron laid wreaths and observed moments of silence on Sunday outside the former premises of the weekly newspaper and the Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris.

On January 7 2015, brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi killed 11 people at Charlie Hebdo's office and a policeman in a nearby street.