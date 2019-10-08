News World News

Tuesday 8 October 2019

France honours victims of knife attack at Paris police headquarters

All four were posthumously awarded the Legion d’honneur.

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, stands at attention by the coffins of the four victims of last week’s knife attack (Francois Mori/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

France’s interior minister has posthumously bestowed France’s highest award, the Legion d’honneur, on the four victims of last week’s knife attack at the Paris police headquarters.

Christophe Castaner honoured the victims during a morning ceremony at the site of the killings in which a long-time police employee stabbed four colleagues to death before being shot dead by police.

French prosecutors are investigating the killings as a potential act of terrorism.

The ceremony came as justice officials said French investigators found a USB stick belonging to the killer, a technology administrator in the police

ipanews_6b7a9bac-93d6-42e8-9079-71ca8b8290bd_embedded245913743
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (Francois Mori/AP)

intelligence unit, containing information about his colleagues.

But officials did not immediately confirm several French media reports that the memory stick contained “jihadi propaganda”.

Mr Castaner has acknowledged breaches in security over a failure to detect signs of the radicalisation of the knifeman, a police employee.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron led a national tribute to the dead employees with a speech at the police headquarters following the event.

He is also meeting privately with the families of the victims.

PA Media

