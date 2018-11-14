News World News

Wednesday 14 November 2018

France hits back after Donald Trump’s Twitter tirade at Emmanuel Macron

The US president’s outburst came on the third anniversary of terror attacks in the French capital.

President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

France’s government has fired back at a flurry of critical tweets by Donald Trump, suggesting the US president lacked “common decency” by launching his broadside on a day when France was mourning victims of the November 2015 terror attacks.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Wednesday: “We were commemorating the assassination of 130 of our compatriots three years ago in Paris and Saint-Denis, and so I will reply in English: ‘Common decency’ would have been appropriate.”

ipanews_6a26d62a-44af-48fb-ab64-134eeba0c6ca_embedded239641099
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day (Benoit Tessier/AP)

Nursing grievances from a weekend visit to France, Mr Trump hit out at France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday over his suggestion for a European defence force, over French tariffs on US wine and even Mr Macron’s approval ratings.

The tweets underscored tensions between the once-friendly leaders and displayed Mr Trump’s irritation over criticism of how he acted in France.

