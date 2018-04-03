France hit by major rail strike

The SNCF national rail authority said about 12% of trains are running on Tuesday, in the first of a series of strikes set to last three months.

Passengers are packing platforms or hitching rides on traffic-clogged roads and sharing travel tips online.

Good morning, if you're travelling with us today please be aware we're operating an amended timetable due to SNCF industrial action: https://t.co/G9hmmS2A5Z. We're ready and waiting to help with your queries. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) April 3, 2018

Traffic is also disrupted on Eurostar lines to Britain and trains to Germany, though most trains are running as usual.