France coronavirus death toll hits 100,000

France has become the third country in Europe after the UK and Italy to reach the unwanted milestone of 100,000 Covid-19-related deaths as new infections and deaths surged due to virus variants.

The country of 67 million is the eighth nation in the world to reach the mark.

France added 300 new deaths on Thursday to the previous day’s tally of 99,777, bringing the total to 100,077 deaths.

Lionel Petitpas, president of the association “Victims of Covid-19,” told the Associated Press that the number of 100,000 deaths is “an important threshold”.

After months of people getting accustomed to the virus, the figure “is piercing a lot of minds. It is a figure we thought would never be reached,” he said.

PA Media