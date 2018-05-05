France condemns Trump over remarks on guns and Paris attacks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his “firm disapproval” of President Trump’s remarks and vigorously defended France’s gun controls.

La France exprime sa ferme désapprobation des propos du président @realDonaldTrump au sujet des attentats du 13 novembre 2015 à Paris et demande le respect de la mémoire des victimes. https://t.co/kTbH0N9FRk — France Diplomatie🇫🇷 (@francediplo) May 5, 2018

In a statement, Mr Le Drian said gun violence statistics “do not lead us to reconsider France’s choice on this issue”.

Gun violence death rates are much higher in the United States.