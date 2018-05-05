News World News

Saturday 5 May 2018

France condemns Trump over remarks on guns and Paris attacks

Gun violence death rates are much higher in the United States.

President Donald Trump (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
President Donald Trump (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

France has sternly rejected US President Donald Trump’s argument that if Parisians had more guns they could have stopped the deadly 2015 extremist attacks on the French capital.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed his “firm disapproval” of President Trump’s remarks and vigorously defended France’s gun controls.

In a statement, Mr Le Drian said gun violence statistics “do not lead us to reconsider France’s choice on this issue”.

Gun violence death rates are much higher in the United States.

Mr Le Drian continued: “Free circulation of weapons in society does not constitute a rampart against terrorist attacks, to the contrary, it can facilitate … this type of attack.”

Islamic State attackers killed 130 people in Paris’ Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium.

President Trump spoke at a National Rifle Association meeting.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News