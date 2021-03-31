France announces three-week school closure and domestic travel ban

French president Emmanuel Macron has announced a three-week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban in an effort to fight the rapid spread of coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday night, Mr Macron said efforts are needed as “the epidemic is accelerating”.

“We’re going to close nursery, elementary and high schools for three weeks,” he said, in addition to a nationwide 7pm-6am curfew that will remain in place, and domestic travel restrictions.

The move is a departure from the government’s policy in recent months, which has focused on regionalised restrictions.

School closures in particular had been seen as a very last resort.

A debate is scheduled in parliament on Thursday that will address the virus situation and the new measures.

