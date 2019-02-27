News World News

Wednesday 27 February 2019

France and Germany tell UK decisions needed for ‘orderly’ Brexit

Emmanuel Macron said there would need to be a clear goal if withdrawal from the EU was to be delayed.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace (Kamil Zhinioglu/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace (Kamil Zhinioglu/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said the UK needs a good reason to seek a delay of its scheduled March 29 departure from the European Union.

Speaking in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Wednesday, Mr Macron reiterated that the withdrawal agreement “cannot be renegotiated”.

Any delay request would need to be justified by “a clear perspective on the goal”, he said.

ipanews_9c6113c3-f1c6-428f-b0b9-36982b3f20d0_embedded241468130
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a press conference (Gonzalo Fuentes/AP)

“We don’t need time, we need decisions.”

Mrs Merkel said that Germany and France “agree completely” that the already-negotiated withdrawal agreement stands.

“If Britain needs a bit more time, we will not refuse that, but we are aiming for an orderly solution, an orderly withdrawal by the British from the European Union,” she said.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News