Fragile climate puts food security at risk – UN report

A United Nations report has said feeding a hungry planet is increasingly difficult as climate change and depletion of land and other resources undermines food systems.

The UN Food and Agricultural Organisation said population growth requires supplies of more nutritious food at affordable prices.

If we don't change our habits now, global demand for #water could increase by 50% by 2030. #ZeroHunger pic.twitter.com/uuv7uzPNiT — FAO (@FAO) November 28, 2018

However, increasing farm output is hard given the “fragile state of the natural resource base” since humans have outstripped Earth’s carrying capacity in terms of land, water and climate change.

Food security is also endangered by civil strife and other conflicts.

In Yemen, where thousands of civilians have died in air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition, the aid group Save the Children says 85,000 children under five may have died of hunger or disease during the civil war.

