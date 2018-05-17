Foxtons sales slide amid London housing slump

Foxtons has seen first-quarter sales slide as the estate agent bears the brunt of a prolonged slump in the London property market.

The group saw revenue drop nearly 15% to £24.5 million in the period, with Foxtons bemoaning “very challenging” trading.

Sales revenues dropped from £11.1 million to £8.2 million while lettings revenues came in at £14.3 million, down from £15.5 million in the same period last year. Mortgage revenue dipped from £2.1 million to £2 million.

The group said: “Conditions in the London property market remain very challenging with sales volumes lower than prior year. “Foxtons entered 2018 with a lower sales pipeline compared to the same point last year and this resulted in lower levels of activity in the quarter.”

Performance in lettings was impacted by a “slow start” to January and the timing of Easter, it added. In February, Foxtons reported a collapse in full-year profits as it pointed to sales activity in London plummeting to “near historic lows”.

Annual pre-tax profit tumbled 65% from £18.8 million to £6.5 million in 2017 while revenue slumped 11% to £117.6 million. As well as property market slowdown in the capital, Foxtons is also grappling with the fallout from a stamp duty hike in 2016 on buy-to-let properties and second homes.

Press Association