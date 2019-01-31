Foxtons expects to report 80% drop in earnings

Foxtons expects to post an 80% drop in earnings following its “toughest” ever year in London, and warned that 2019 will also be challenging for sales.

Foxtons expects to post an 80% drop in earnings following its “toughest” ever year in London, and warned that 2019 will also be challenging for sales.

The estate agency anticipates adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) of around £3 million compared with £15 million in 2017 due to a fall in sales volumes and higher costs.

The company said it invested in staff, technology and its brand last year.

Chief executive Nic Budden said 2018 was “one of the toughest sales markets” the group had had in London, with transactions falling from last year’s historically low levels.

Nevertheless, he said Foxtons “delivered a solid performance and has taken steps to ensure the business is best prepared for these conditions through prudent actions on cost and enhancements to our proposition”.

The group expects trading conditions in the sales market to remain challenging in 2019 but maintained that it has “become accustomed to operating in these conditions and are well-placed to withstand them given our leaner cost base and continued strong balance sheet with no debt”.

Revenue fell to around £111 million from £118 million recorded in 2017, while revenue in the final quarter of last year slipped to £23 million from £24 million.

Foxtons also expects to book a one-off £16 million charge in 2018, partly due to branch closures in the second half of the year.

Last November, the group announced that it had closed six London branches amid tough market conditions in the capital’s housing sector.

The company said it does not have any plans for further closures and will continue to operate from 61 branches, covering 85% of London.

Lettings revenue for 2018 rose slightly to £67 million last year from £66 million, while sales revenue fell to £36 million from £43 million due to lower transaction levels.

Mortgage broking revenue for the Alexander Hall business fell to £8 million from £9 million.

Press Association