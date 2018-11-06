Fox News says host’s appearance at Trump rally ‘an unfortunate distraction’

Fox News has said it does not condone any of its journalists appearing in a campaign event, hours after prime-time host Sean Hannity spoke at President Donald Trump’s final rally before the midterm election.

Fox called it an “unfortunate distraction” that has been addressed.

But the network statement issued on Tuesday did not explain how it was addressed.

What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

Hannity, who had said earlier Monday that he would not appear on the campaign stage, tweeted that he was “surprised, yet honoured” by the president’s request that he come up on stage.

And he said that he was not referring to any Fox colleagues when he pointed out the “fake news” reporters standing in the press area.

Press Association