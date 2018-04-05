Four staff members killed in gun attack at Turkish university
A member of university staff is in custody.
A gunman has killed four people at a university in central Turkey, local media reported.
The attack occurred at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir, the Dogan news agency said.
Police have apprehended the suspect, a member of university staff.
The Anadolu agency reported that the dead are a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff.
The motive for the attack was not immediately known.
Press Association