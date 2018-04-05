News World News

Thursday 5 April 2018

Four staff members killed in gun attack at Turkish university

A member of university staff is in custody.

By Associated Press Reporters

A gunman has killed four people at a university in central Turkey, local media reported.

The attack occurred at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir, the Dogan news agency said.

Police have apprehended the suspect, a member of university staff.

The Anadolu agency reported that the dead are a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

Press Association

