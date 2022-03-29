Four Russian diplomats are being expelled from Ireland for ‘security’ reasons, Taoiseach tells Dáil

Four Russian diplomats are being expelled from Ireland for “security” reasons.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement in the Dáil after Russian Ambassador Yuriy Filatov was summoned to a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Iveagh House.

Mr Martin said he had not answered a question from Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik about Irish diplomatic responses to the Ukraine crisis, because at that moment the Department of Foreign Affairs “had indeed summoned the Russian Ambassador.”

He added: “I was loathe to override what would be normal diplomatic protocols.”

Mr Martin then took TDs by surprise in declaring: “Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, four senior officials of the Russian Embassy have been asked to leave the State — because their activities are not in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.”

Such phraseology is normally recognised as code for engaging in espionage activity.

The Taoiseach explained: “I would have received security advice yesterday, and the minister foreign affairs would also have received security advice.

“I met yesterday in relation to this with our national security team. And under Article 9 of 1961 Vienna Convention we have taken these actions.

“We nonetheless still believe that diplomatic channels between the Russian Federation and the State should stay open in the interest of us conveying our abhorrence of the war and maintaining diplomatic channels as a principle — but also to protect our citizens in Russia.”

Ms Bacik stood to say she welcomed the reply. People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said he looked forward to the imposition of sanctions now against Saudi Arabia and Israel, but I won’t hold my breath.”

Mr Martin acknowledged that he had been asked earlier about diplomatic situation by Ms Bacik, to which he did not reply, because “I was conscious I want I don't want to be ever accused subsequently of not fully informing the house.”

As the question was coming through the Ambassador was on his way to Iveagh House to receive news of the expulsions, he indicated.