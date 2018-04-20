Four Palestinians killed after Israeli army opens fire on Gaza border

The deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on Friday to four, in the fourth weekly protest in the border area.

Some 445 Palestinians were injured in the day’s protests, including 96 who were wounded by Israeli army fire.

Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth (AP)

Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas rulers have called for a mass rally at the border as part of a weeks-long campaign of protests against a decade-old blockade of the territory.