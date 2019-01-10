Four young men have gone on trial over the theft of a 100kg Canadian gold coin from a Berlin museum.

Four young men have gone on trial over the theft of a 100kg Canadian gold coin from a Berlin museum.

Four men on trial over theft of giant gold coin from Berlin museum

The Big Maple Leaf coin, worth several million dollars, was stolen from the Bode Museum in March 2017.

Three men, identified only as Wissam R, Ahmed R and Wayci R, are accused of stealing the coin during the night, using a wheelbarrow to carry it away.

A defendant covers his face as he arrives at the court in Berlin (Paul Zinken/dpa/AP)

The fourth suspect, Dennis W, worked as a guard at the museum for a private security firm and is accused of scouting out the scene.

The four men, aged between 20 and 24 years, went on trial on Thursday in Berlin district court.

Investigators believe that the suspects cut up the coin and sold the pieces.

Press Association