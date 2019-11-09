Four anti-government protesters have been killed and more than 100 others have been injured amid violence in the capital Baghdad.

Four killed and 100 hurt in Baghdad anti-government protests

Iraqi officials said the deaths and injuries occurred on Saturday afternoon when protests intensified in the city after security forces cleared three main bridges over the Tigris river.

They said three protesters were shot dead by security forces while the fourth was killed by a tear gas canister that hit him on the head.

Iraqi riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters (Hadi Mizban/AP)

Earlier, medical officials said Iraqi forces used stun grenades and tear gas on Sinak bridge to push demonstrators back to the nearby Khilani square.

The bridge spans the Tigris and gives access to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of government.

Anti-corruption protests and a heavy-handed security response have resulted so far in more than 250 deaths since unrest began last month.

PA Media