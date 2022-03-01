Four Irish newborns in maternity hospitals in Kyiv, as city comes under attack

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that there are four Irish babies born through surrogacy in hospitals in Kyiv, as the city comes under attack from Russian forces.

Mr Varadkar said it was important to maintain diplomatic relations with Russia – including not expelling Russian Ambassador, Yury Filatov – in case they need to rely on Russia’s help to evacuate Irish citizens.

Between 70 and 80 Irish citizens are still in war torn Ukraine including these newborns.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “We have Irish citizens in Russia. There’s about 50 Irish students in Moscow for example. We’ve hundreds of Irish people in Russia.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also said it was important to keep lines of communication open.

He said: “We have a number of new born babies in maternity hospitals in Kyiv.

“Their parents are Irish because they were born to a surrogate mother.

“They are, as far as I’m concerned, Irish citizens.

"They are on their own in maternity hospitals in a city that is under attack right now and so cases that are complex like that need diplomatic channels to be open to be able to ensure we can protect the interests of our citizens even if they are new born children in hospitals in a war zone.”

Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney, who is helping the Irish couples, said “all options” were being explored to find ways to evacuate the newborn babies with “probably the most secure one being a humanitarian corridor” to allow civilians to evacuate Kyiv through a safe channel out of the country.

“It is very hard for the parents. We continue to have dialogue and support the parents in what is an extraordinarily difficult situation for them,” she said.