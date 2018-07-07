A man who was gored and three others who were trampled in the first running of the bulls of this year’s San Fermin festival have been taken to hospital in Pamplona, officials said.

Four in hospital after running of the bulls in Pamplona

Among those receiving medical treatment is a 20-year-old Canadian man with mild traumatic injuries, officials from the Navarra regional government said.

The other men are Spanish and include a 38-year-old who was gored and a 40-year-old who sustained serious traumatic injuries.

Revellers fall next to Puerto de San Lorenzo’s fighting bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Overnight rain had made the route’s narrow cobbled streets more slippery than usual, adding to the danger in the traditional race.

Many runners were trampled early on, and others were also injured as the 12 animals entered Pamplona’s bullring, but no information was available about the extent of their injuries.

The runners completed the 930-yard course with bulls weighing 1,100lb to 1,400lb in two minutes and 37 seconds.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta was popularised by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway.

Press Association