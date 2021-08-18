| 16.3°C Dublin

Four held after customs boat rammed during drugs seizure off Gibraltar

Customs officers boarded the vessel and arrested four men while 65 bales of cannabis resin were seized.

A general view of The Rock of Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA) Expand

A general view of The Rock of Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Authorities in Gibraltar seized 2.6 metric tons of cannabis resin with a street value of 15 million euros after a boat carrying the illicit substance rammed a customs vessel during a high-speed chase at sea, officials said.

Police spotted the boat off the tiny British territory on Spain’s southern tip and believed it to be suspicious, a Gibraltar government statement said.

A Marine Police vessel attempted to intercept the rigid-hulled inflatable boat, which sped away and began dumping overboard bales of what turned out to be cannabis resin.

A Customs vessel took over the pursuit as the boat’s occupants continued to dump bales of the resin.

Police in Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/File/PA) Expand

Police in Gibraltar (Simon Galloway/File/PA)

In its attempt to evade arrest, the boat rammed the Customs vessel causing significant damage, Wednesday’s statement said.

Customs officers boarded the vessel and arrested four men.

In all, 65 bales of cannabis resin were seized.

