A gunman opened fire at a building in the heart of the US city of Cincinnati in an attack that left him and three other people dead.

Four dead including gunman after ‘horrific’ shooting at bank in Cincinnati

The shooting led to widespread panic, with people scrambling across the city’s Fountain Square to escape.

The incident took place at a 30-storey building, home to the corporate headquarters for regional banker Fifth Third and other businesses, including popular ice cream, pastry and sandwich shops.

The bank building was locked down for most of the morning, and surrounding streets were closed off.

Police chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire just after 9am local time at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Mr Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It is unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

Michael Richardson, who works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he was standing outside the entrance when he heard gunshots in the lobby.

The gunman was ‘shooting innocent victims’, the mayor said (AP)

“I looked behind me and saw the guy – he shot and then he shot again. After that I started running.”

Federal agents were on the scene as police searched through the building.

One of the victims died at the scene.

Two more died at University of Cincinnati Medical Centre. A spokeswoman said one victim remains in a critical condition and another was listed as serious. All four suffered gunshot wounds, she said.

Cincinnati mayor John Cranley said the gunman was “actively shooting innocent victims”.

The Fountain Square often hosts concerts, dancing, food trucks and other events around lunchtime or in the evenings and is situated next to a hotel, restaurants and shops.

Mr Cranley said: “It could have been any one of us.”

He praised “the heroism” of police who ended the threat within seconds as well as the response of other emergency personnel, adding: “It could have been much, much worse.”

Leonard Cain told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was going inside the bank when someone alerted him there was shooting.

He said a woman, who was wearing headphones, did not hear the warnings and walked into the bank and was shot.

Press Association