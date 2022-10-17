Four dead as fireball engulfs apartment building after Russian jet crashes

Flames and smoke engulf a building after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Ostorozhno Novosty/AP)

At least four people were killed when a Russian warplane crashed in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said.

The Su-34 bomber went down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said both crew members bailed out safely, but fuel exploded on impact, triggering a fireball.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Several hours after the crash, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services managed to contain the fire.

The blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-storey apartment building and at least 17 apartments were affected, local authorities said.

In addition to the dead, 25 people were hurt, eight of them gravely, and six are missing, officials said. Authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft.

Around 100 residents were evacuated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was immediately told about the crash and ordered health and emergencies ministers – along with the local governor – to head to the site, the Kremlin said.

Yeysk, a city of about 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons.

Expand Close Flames and smoke rise from the scene where a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Ostorozhno Novosti/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flames and smoke rise from the scene where a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia (Ostorozhno Novosti/AP)

It has been a key strike component of the Russian air force.

The aircraft has seen wide use during the wars in Syria and Ukraine.

Monday’s accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.