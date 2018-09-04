The founder of the Afghan Haqqani militant network has died after years of ill health, the Taliban said.

Founder of Haqqani network dies in Afghanistan – Taliban

Jalaluddin Haqqani, an ex-US ally turned fierce enemy, died on Monday in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said.

The elderly founder of Afghanistan’s outlawed Haqqani network had been paralysed for the past 10 years.

The Haqqani network was declared a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2012.

Haqqani had not been heard from in several years, and reports of his death had been widespread in 2015.

In announcing Haqqani’s death in a telephone interview with AP, the Taliban spokesman called him a religious scholar and exemplary warrior.

