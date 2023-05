Royal yachtsmen, known as ‘Yotties’, with the coronation flag on their return to the Royal Yacht Britannia, in Leith, Edinburgh , to resume their duties (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

Former sailors who served on the Royal Yacht Britannia have described themselves as a “band of brothers” as they arrived on the ship for their annual working party as a way to keep the bonds they built in service alive.