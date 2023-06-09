Former X Factor star charged with murdering nine month old baby

Mitchell Callaway (37) appeared on the Australian version of the show back in 2011.

A former X Factor contestant has been charged with the murder of a nine month old baby five years ago.

Mitchell Callaway (37), who appeared on the Australian version of the singing competition show back in 2011, was arrested at a home in Bowraville, New South Wales on Thursday morning at around 9.45am.

He was then taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with murder.

Photos from the arrest show Callaway being led from the house in handcuffs while surrounded by detectives.

His arrest comes five years after the nine-month-old baby girl died Binnaway, in New South Wales’ central-west, on July 23, 2018.

Emergency services were called to a Binnaway home that morning following reports of an unresponsive child, who was rushed to Coonabarabran Hospital.

Despite efforts from hospital staff and paramedics, the baby died a short time later.

Detectives from Orana Mid-Western Police District launched an investigation into the girl’s death under Strike Force King.

After receiving new information, police searched a home in Binnaway under warrant on May 31.

Following further inquiries, detectives arrested and charged Callaway with one count of murder on Thursday.

He has been refused bail and appeared before Macksville Local Court on Thursday.

He will next appear at Coffs Harbour local court on Tuesday.

Callaway was a contestant on season three of X Factor Australia in 2011 and finished the competition in seventh place.

He was placed in the Over 25s category and was mentored by Natalie Bassingthwaighte before being booted in week six after losing the sing-off to fellow contestant Johnny Ruffo.

Callaway auditioned for the show with Keith Urban's song Tonight I Wanna Cry.