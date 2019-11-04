Former US president Jimmy Carter returns to Sunday School after fall

Former US President Jimmy Carter taught a Bible lesson on life after death less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.

The 95-year-old Democrat used a walker to enter the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, and spoke to more than 400 people.

With help, Mr Carter sat on a motorised lift chair at the front of the room to teach a 45-minute lesson based on the Old Testament book of Job.

“Morning, everybody,” he said cheerfully.

More than 400 people were in the church hall (John Amis/AP)

Referring to a cancer diagnosis that resulted in the removal of part of his liver in 2015, Mr Carter said he was “at ease” with the idea of dying and believes in life after death.

He was briefly hospitalised and has since been recovering at home since fracturing his pelvis on October 21.

Mr Carter is the oldest US ex-President ever and has been teaching Bible lessons since he was in his teens.

Reverend Tony Lowden said Secret Service agents, relatives and fellow church members all discouraged Mr Carter from teaching because of the injury, but he insisted.

“He is pouring out that you might see Christ while he is suffering,” Reverend Lowden told the crowd.

The greatest thing I've learned as a pastor here is watching J.C. follow J.C.

Mr Carter remained for the worship service after teaching, sitting in a pew beside his wife, Rosalynn, and singing hymns with the congregation.

Referring to the former president and Jesus Christ by their initials, Reverend Lowden gave thanks for Carter in prayer.

