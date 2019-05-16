Former US president Jimmy Carter out of hospital after hip surgery

Former US president Jimmy Carter has been released from a hospital after hip replacement surgery.

A spokeswoman for Mr Carter said former first lady Rosalynn Carter also was taken to hospital on Wednesday in Americus, Georgia after feeling faint but was discharged on Thursday along with her husband.

The 94-year-old former president injured his hip earlier this week when he fell at his home before a planned turkey hunt.

He and the 91-year-old former first lady will continue recuperating at home.

The former president also will undergo physical therapy.

Jimmy Carter plans to teach Sunday School this weekend at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains.

Earlier this year, Mr Carter became the longest-lived president in US history.

Press Association