Former US president Jimmy Carter ‘deathly afraid’ over wife’s illness
The former first lady, who is 90, had surgery on her small intestine at the weekend.
Former US president Jimmy Carter has said he was “deathly afraid” as his 90-year-old wife underwent surgery over the weekend.
Rosalynn Carter is recovering in Atlanta after surgeons removed scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine early on Sunday.
Her husband described his concerns on Monday to several hundred people attending a President’s Day event at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains, Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Jimmy Carter said surgeons operating on the former first lady found scar tissue from an old operation had “strangled almost two feet of her small intestine”.
Mr Carter said: “I was deathly afraid. I prayed for three hours.”
He said doctor’s began the procedure on Saturday night and finally told him at about 5am on Sunday that his wife “was going to be OK”.
Press Association