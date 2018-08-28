News World News

Tuesday 28 August 2018

Former US police officer convicted of murdering black teenager in shooting

Roy Oliver was dismissed from a force in Texas days after killing Jordan Edwards in 2015.

Roy Oliver has been convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards (Rose Baca/AP)
Roy Oliver has been convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards (Rose Baca/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A white former US police officer has been found guilty of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager as he left a house party in a car full of teenagers.

Jurors in Texas convicted Roy Oliver in a Dallas County courtroom.

Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department days after the April 2017 shooting.

ipanews_ddb9b53d-a1f0-49e8-bd4d-d5ff8f78193b_embedded238051876
Charmaine Edwards giving evidence about her son, Jordan (Rose Baca/AP)

Oliver killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards when he fired into a moving car carrying five black teenagers leaving a local house party.

Oliver gave evidence that he opened fire after seeing the car move toward his partner.

He said he thought his partner was in danger but his partner told jurors he did not fear for his life and never felt the need to fire his weapon.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News