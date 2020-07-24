Former spy who investigated Trump's Russia links waits for libel case ruling

Russian businessman Aleksej Gubarev is taking legal action in London over the dossier (Aaron Chown/PA)

A former British spy who wrote a 2016 dossier about alleged links between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is waiting for a ruling on a libel fight after being sued by a Russian businessman.

Aleksej Gubarev took legal action against Christopher Steele after BuzzFeed published the "Steele Dossier" in January 2017, the month Mr Trump was inaugurated as US president.

He says part of the dossier made "seriously defamatory allegations".

Mr Steele, who set up an intelligence consultancy after leaving MI6, has fought the claim.

A judge on Friday finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London.

Mr Justice Warby is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future.

