Former US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev talk during their walk in Red Square, in Moscow on May 31, 1988 (Photo: AP Photo/Ira Schwartz, File)

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa wave to a crowd during their visit in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 5, 1989. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)

FILE PHOTO: Pope John Paul II talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during an audience at the Vatican, November 18, 1990. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President George H. W. Bush (L) and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands in front of U.S. and Soviet flags at the end of the press conference in Moscow in this file image from July 31, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listens to former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev during a news conference following bilateral talks with German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder at Schloss Gottorf Palace in the northern German town of Schleswig, Germany December 21, 2004. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Mikhail Gorbachev holds onto his hat and the waist of his wife Raisa, who waves to reporters in spite of driving wind and rain as they board Ilyushing-62 at end of a summit in Reykjavik October 13, 1986. REUTERS/Nick Didlick/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cuba's President Fidel Castro (R) and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (L) gesture during an event in Havana in this April 3, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files (CUBA)/File Photo

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks at a meeting with former U.S. President George Bush in 2005. (REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo)

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying on Tuesday.

Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.

When pro-democracy protests swept across the Soviet bloc nations of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he refrained from using force - unlike previous Kremlin leaders who had sent tanks to crush uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Read More

But the protests fuelled aspirations for autonomy in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which disintegrated over the next two years in chaotic fashion.

Gorbachev struggled in vain to prevent that collapse.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close FILE PHOTO: Pope John Paul II talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during an audience at the Vatican, November 18, 1990. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace/File Photo Former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev. Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke Mikhail Gorbachev (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Mikhail Gorbachevin 1990 (David Longstreath/AP) Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks at a meeting with former U.S. President George Bush in 2005. (REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo) FILE PHOTO: Cuba's President Fidel Castro (R) and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (L) gesture during an event in Havana in this April 3, 1989 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files (CUBA)/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mikhail Gorbachev holds onto his hat and the waist of his wife Raisa, who waves to reporters in spite of driving wind and rain as they board Ilyushing-62 at end of a summit in Reykjavik October 13, 1986. REUTERS/Nick Didlick/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listens to former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev during a news conference following bilateral talks with German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder at Schloss Gottorf Palace in the northern German town of Schleswig, Germany December 21, 2004. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President George H. W. Bush (L) and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shake hands in front of U.S. and Soviet flags at the end of the press conference in Moscow in this file image from July 31, 1991. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa wave to a crowd during their visit in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 5, 1989. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File) Former US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev talk during their walk in Red Square, in Moscow on May 31, 1988 (Photo: AP Photo/Ira Schwartz, File) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FILE PHOTO: Pope John Paul II talks with former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev during an audience at the Vatican, November 18, 1990. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace/File Photo

On becoming general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985, aged just 54, he had set out to revitalise the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms, but his reforms spun out of control.

His policy of 'glasnost' - free speech - allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened nationalists who began to press for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and elsewhere.

Many Russians never forgave Gorbachev for the turbulence that his reforms unleashed, considering the subsequent plunge in their living standards too high a price to pay for democracy.

After visiting Gorbachev in hospital on June 30, liberal economist Ruslan Grinberg told the armed forces news outlet Zvezda: "He gave us all freedom - but we don't know what to do with it."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted tonight that he was “saddened” to hear of the passing.

"His sense of history commitment to openness, reform, and building bridges with the West, changed the world”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said:

"So sorry to hear of the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. By his life, he took actions that brought down the Berlin Wall, pulled back the iron curtain and brought freedom, democracy and independence to most of Central and Eastern Europe.

He also gave us a glimpse of what a free Russia might look like and how it might even become a close partner and friend of Europe and the West. That dream will never die. Spasiba Sergeyevich"

More to follow…