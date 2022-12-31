| 7°C Dublin

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died.

Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesman said in a written statement.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis had asked for prayers for the 95-year-old former pontiff who was ‘very ill’ at the time.

Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years

