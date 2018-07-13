News World News

Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif returns to face jail term

The ex-prime minister was sentenced to 10 years in jail in absentia.

Deposed PM Nawaz Sharif faces 10 years in jail (AP)
By Zaheer Babar, Associated Press

A plane carrying disgraced former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz has landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in the eastern city of Lahore.

Officials from Pakistan’s anti-corruption body are present at the airport to arrest Sharif and his daughter, who were convicted and sentenced in absentia to 10 and seven years respectively in a corruption case.

Troops of Pakistani paramilitaries arrive in Lahore (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Sharif and his daughter are expected to be transported to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where both will serve their jail term if they do not seek bail.

The pair arrived from London, where they were visiting Sharif’s ailing wife when a Pakistani court convicted them of corruption.

