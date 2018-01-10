Former Norwegian leader Odvar Nordli dies at 90

Current Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday that Mr Nordli, who headed a left-leaning Labour Party government from 1976 to 1981, was "a key politician".

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, himself a former Labour prime minister from the country's largest party, said "a man with common opinions and unusual abilities has gone away".

Mr Nordli was member of the Norwegian Nobel Committee which chooses the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize for eight years until 1993 when he retired from politics.