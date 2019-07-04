Superdry has snagged former finance bosses of Marks & Spencer and New Look to join its top team as part of a revamp.

Former M&S and New Look finance bosses join Superdry board

The clothing brand has announced the appointment of Helen Weir, who until last year was chief financial officer at Marks & Spencer, and previously held the same position at the John Lewis Partnership.

She will join Superdry’s board as senior independent director.

Alastair Miller, a former finance chief at New Look, will also become a board member and chairman of the audit committee.

The appointments are the latest move by new chairman Peter Williams, who in April worked with founder Julian Dunkerton to wrest back control of the company.

Founder Julian Dunkerton’s return to Superdry triggered a mass exodus of directors (SuperGroup/PA)

Mr Williams’ and Mr Dunkerton’s elections to the board triggered a mass exodus of Superdry directors, including chief executive Euan Sutherland.

The firm has since begun enacting Mr Dunkerton’s new strategy and poached Nick Gresham from cycling retailer Wiggle to serve as chief financial officer.

Mr Williams said: “I am delighted to welcome Helen and Alastair to the board of Superdry. Since becoming chairman in April, it has been a priority of mine to restore the board to full strength, and these appointments are a big step in that direction.

“Both Helen and Alastair have extensive relevant experience in the retail sector and have served as CFOs of major listed companies. As such I am sure they will both prove excellent additions to the board as Superdry embarks on its turnaround.

“We continue to search for an additional two non-executive directors and will make further announcements in due course.”

The announcement comes on the day Superdry had originally been scheduled to release its annual results, but the numbers were delayed until next week due to the upheaval of the management change.

In May the company issued a profit warning when sales crashed in the final quarter.

Press Association